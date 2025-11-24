AU researchers achieves breakthrough with vaccine resistance mechanism

Visakhapatnam: Why did Covid-19 vaccine not work 100 percent effectively on those who got it administered? It is the same thought that led to months of study by a team of research students from Andhra University (AU).

Three years later, their efforts and dedication centred on a new mechanism in which the coronavirus escapes the COVID-19 vaccines, finally yielded results as their finding was published in the coveted Elsevier Journal.

Guided by founder of TCABS-E (The Centre for Advanced-Applied Biological Sciences and Entrepreneurship) Laboratories, incubated in Andhra University, S Ravikiran Yedidi, the team has been working on the project since 2022 According to Dr Ravikiran and his team, including AU students S Manikanta (M. Pharmacy), Abhinav Grandhi (B. Pharmacy), Niharika Mukala (M.Sc.), Chintalapati Jahnavi (M.Sc.), Vissapragada Madhuri (M.Sc.) and A Madhumitha (MS), the viral spike protein component exhibits a transition between solid and liquid states that confuses the antibodies generated by the vaccines.

The publication in the Elsevier Journal included the results derived based on molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemical and biophysical analysis. With the robust experimental analysis, the team expresses confidence that this phase of transition will not only lead to reduced vaccine efficacy but also generate more variants of coronavirus in future.

Elaborating about the findings, Dr Ravikiran Yedidi told The Hans India that the team would need the support of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing and biotechnology in order to arrive at a plausible solution that aids in changing the field of vaccine design. “A host of coronavirus variants have demonstrated the ability to escape the immunity provided by the Covid-19 vaccines. The immune escape is the key reason for breakthroughs of infections and it is one of the biggest challenges to fight against,” explained the founder of TCABS-E.

The team worked on the challenge and found that the primary mechanism for immune escape is the accumulation of mutations in the virus’s spike protein. These mutations change the shape of the spike protein, making it harder for existing antibodies and recognising and neutralising the virus in an effective manner. As the virus constantly mutates over time, new variants like Delta, Omicron can evade the immune protection of the vaccine, the team reasoned.

Acknowledging their achievement, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University GP Raja Sekhar appreciated the team for deciphering the novel mechanism of vaccine-resistance.