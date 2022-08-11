  • Menu
Aunt beheads daughter-in-law in Annamaiah district, carries it to police station

An atrocity took place in Annamaiah district where an aunt beheaded her daughter-in-law and carries it to the police station causing a local uproar.

Going into the details, Subbamma from Kothapet Ramapuram in Rayachoti got into a fight with her daughter-in-law and cut off her head in rage. She separated the head from the body and brought it to the police station. Seeing this, the police were shocked.

At present, Subbamma has been detained and an inquiry is underway into what actually happened. Locals said that this is the first time such an incident has happened in the history of Rayachoti.

