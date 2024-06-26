Australia keen to invest in Amaravati

Guntur: The Australian consulate team expressed willingness to invest in AP and to work together with the state government.

Australian consulate general Selai Jockey along with team members met AP CRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar at AP CRDA office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Bhaskar explained the plan of action of the state government to develop the state capital Amaravati. He explained about opportunities for trade and business sectors in Amaravati and infrastructure facilities to be developed in Amaravati.

The NDA government is trying to set up several companies to generate employment opportunities.