Australian consul general Silia Zaki meets Energy Minister

Tadepalli (Guntur District): Australian Consul General Silai Zaki and Deputy Consul General David Eggleston held a courtesy meeting with Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar at the minister’s camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

The discussions primarily focused on opportunities for skill development in the renewable energy sector, particularly in solar power. The minister explained to the Australian representatives that the coalition government is giving significant priority to renewable energy production. They also discussed the immense opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh within the green energy sector. Australian Consul General Silai Zaki stated their readiness to collaborate with the state government in the renewable energy sector. The Australian representatives detailed to Minister Gottipati the possibilities for skill development training in solar power generation.

Furthermore, the Consul General assured Minister Gottipati that they would provide full cooperation to the Andhra Pradesh government in offering skill development training through joint initiatives, especially for women and youth in tribal areas. They also committed to providing financial assistance to tribal universities.

Earlier, Australian Consul General Silai Zaki and Deputy Consul General David Eggleston paid a courtesy visit to Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the state secretariat on Tuesday.