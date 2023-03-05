Auto driver foil suicide plan by Class IX students

Chirala: An autorickshaw driver who was alarmed by discussion between two students which hinted at suicide plans as they travel to beach, took them to the police station after counselling them. The police informed the parents and handed the children over to them finally.





Two children of Class IX, from a village in Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district, lost their books a few days ago when they went to play, but didn't inform parents. As the final exams are approaching and they didn't have the books to prepare, they felt that they would face the wrath of their parents as they would fail. The children thought it would be better to die, instead of facing the anger of the parents, and devised a plan to end their lives.





On Saturday morning, they started from their homes to the school, but boarded a bus to Chirala. At Chirala bus station, they asked an autorickshaw driver to take them to the Vadarevu beach. After observing the mood and the discussion between the children, the auto driver suspected that something is wrong. After engaging him in a talk, the auto driver advised them that it is a sin to commit suicide and tried to convince them to go home after watching the sea for a while. Not convinced by the way they responded, he told them that he is taking them to the beach in another way, and brought them to the I Town police station and handed them over to police.





The Chirala I Town police informed the parents of the children, counselled them and handed them the students. They advised the parents to take better care of their children instead of pressuring them over marks and grades.



