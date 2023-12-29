Avail benefits of Aadudam Andhra

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu stated that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports meet helps to bring out the inherent talents among children and help boost their skills and talents.

He launched ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme at Government High School grounds here on Thursday and interacted with volleyball team. Later, Collector Arun Babu and Sub-Collector Karthik acted as the team captains of two volleyball teams. The Collector called upon the students to make good use of the government programme to develop their talents and skills.

He hoped that the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sportspersons also will make a mark in national and international sports. These sports meets are being held at village, panchayat, mandal and district-levels for 47 days. All those aged above 15 years can participate in these sports events.