Live
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
- Liquor ‘scam’ dominates Delhi politics as AAP, BJP trade barbs on graft case
Just In
Avail benefits of Aadudam Andhra
Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu stated that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports meet helps to bring out the inherent talents...
Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu stated that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports meet helps to bring out the inherent talents among children and help boost their skills and talents.
He launched ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme at Government High School grounds here on Thursday and interacted with volleyball team. Later, Collector Arun Babu and Sub-Collector Karthik acted as the team captains of two volleyball teams. The Collector called upon the students to make good use of the government programme to develop their talents and skills.
He hoped that the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sportspersons also will make a mark in national and international sports. These sports meets are being held at village, panchayat, mandal and district-levels for 47 days. All those aged above 15 years can participate in these sports events.