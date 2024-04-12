Live
Avanti Srinivas gets warm welcome for campaign in Bhimili
Under the leadership of Ward President Jaggupalli Prasad, a campaign program was organized in the 1st Ward of Bhimili Constituency on Monday, April 8, 2024. The program welcomed YCP Party candidate Muttamshetty Srinivasa Rao, who is campaigning for Botsa Jhansi.
During the event, Avanti addressed the crowd and expressed gratitude for the support of the people of Bhimili throughout the years. He emphasized the importance of providing good governance and services to the people, stating that development is not always visible on social media but can be seen in the villages and wards of the constituency.
Avanti highlighted the significant investment of 2,500 crores in development and welfare projects in Bhimili during the current government's tenure. He reassured the crowd of their commitment to continue developing the constituency and fulfilling promises made during the election campaign.
The event was attended by members of the GVYMC 1st Ward YCP ranks, including secretariat convenors, household heads, activists, and fans. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and support for the YCP Party candidate, as they rallied behind him in his quest for victory in the upcoming elections.