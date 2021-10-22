Avanti Srinivas participates in 'Janagraha deeksha', alleges Naidu of conspiring to stop development

Andhra Pradesh Minister Avanti Srinivas said that Chandrababu was conspiring to obstruct the development taking place in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Minister Avanti Srinivas and MP Vijayasai Reddy participated in the ongoing Janagraha Deeksha in Visakhapatnam on the second day.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Avanti Srinivas said that Chandrababu's entire political career was full of conspiracies and intrigues. He said that he backstabbed his father-in-law. The minister said the government would implement the welfare schemes irrespective of castes and religion.



Meanwhile, MP Vijayasai Reddy criticised that the TDP headed by Chandrababu is on the ventilator in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, he said people know how TDP has ruled the state in the past. He said the TDP has lost every election since 2019.



The Rajya Sabha member said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking the state on a path of development. Vijayasai Reddy incensed over the obscene language being used on Twitter by TDP national general secretary. MP Vijayasai reddy said that every party should fight on public issues but it is not right to use vulgar language.

The YSRCP continued its protests across the AP against TDP's obscene remarks against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the second day on Friday The YSRCP cadre is protesting on a large scale in demand of an apology from party president Chandrababu Naidu for the indecent remarks made by TDP leader Pattabhi on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.