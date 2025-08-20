Avishkaran Andhra creates record in Andhra Pradesh

The 'Aavishkaran Andhra' programme, held in Andhra Pradesh, has reportedly set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of entrepreneurs registering online within a 24-hour period. A remarkable 167,000 individuals signed up, surpassing previous records and showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of the region.

Representatives from the Guinness Book of Records presented the official record certificate to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh during a ceremony. The event saw leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs commit to the 'Innovation Andhra' initiative, reflecting a shared vision of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the state.

In a significant pledge, Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh, and the participating entrepreneurs vowed to strive for the ambitious goal of nurturing one entrepreneur from every family in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to empower local communities and stimulate economic growth in the region.