Rajahmundry: Awareness campaign held for auto drivers

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajahmundry Auto Workers Union organised an awareness conference for auto drivers at Godavari Railway Station on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, honorary president of the Rajahmundry Auto Workers Union and former corporator Vasamsetty Gangadhara Rao said that auto drivers should learn lesson from accident which occurred in Visakhapatnam where a lorry collided with an auto and school students were seriously injured .

Gangadhara Rao said that the awareness conference aims to explain the precautions to be followed by all auto drivers. Students are asked not sit in front seat in auto under any circumstances.

The officials of the transport and police departments have also suggested to organise awareness sessions for auto drivers.

Representatives of auto stands Kumpa Srinivas, Dhanaraj, Raju, Joga Srinivas, Ravi, Kakaraparthi Venkata Ramana, Devudu, Das, presidents and representatives of various auto stands unions participated in the meeting.