Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 25, 2023
- Police retrieves CCTV footage, intensifies probe on fire accident at vizag fishing harbour
- Autonomous college signs MoU with Fish Breeding Centre
- Ongole: Officials told to act tough on road safety violations
- ALIET organises state-level mgmt meet ‘Kairos-2K23
- Provide addl food packets to TB patients: Spl CS
- Drilling stopped again at Uttarkashi tunnel
- Your time’s up, KCR, thunders Shah
- BRS govt nearing its expiry date: Priyanka
- Resurgent Singareni to take up mining in Australia, Indonesia
Just In
Rajahmundry: Awareness campaign held for auto drivers
Rajamahendravaram: The Rajahmundry Auto Workers Union organised an awareness conference for auto drivers at Godavari Railway Station on Friday....
Rajamahendravaram: The Rajahmundry Auto Workers Union organised an awareness conference for auto drivers at Godavari Railway Station on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, honorary president of the Rajahmundry Auto Workers Union and former corporator Vasamsetty Gangadhara Rao said that auto drivers should learn lesson from accident which occurred in Visakhapatnam where a lorry collided with an auto and school students were seriously injured .
Gangadhara Rao said that the awareness conference aims to explain the precautions to be followed by all auto drivers. Students are asked not sit in front seat in auto under any circumstances.
The officials of the transport and police departments have also suggested to organise awareness sessions for auto drivers.
Representatives of auto stands Kumpa Srinivas, Dhanaraj, Raju, Joga Srinivas, Ravi, Kakaraparthi Venkata Ramana, Devudu, Das, presidents and representatives of various auto stands unions participated in the meeting.