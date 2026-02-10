Awareness campaign on child marriages launched

Kadiri: The campaign chariot for the liberation of child marriage, designed by Samatha NGO to create widespread awareness on child marriage, was launched by Kadiri Revenue Divisional Officer VVS Sharma, Kadiri DSP Shiva Narayana and Kadiri CDPO Radhika.

Speaking on the occasion, the Revenue Divisional Officer said that it is a sad thing that despite the many schemes being taken by the government to provide education, medical care and facilities for the development of girls, child marriages are still happening.

The central government has set a lofty goal to make India free of child marriages by the year 2030.

To achieve that goal, we have to stop every child marriage. Moreover, there is a need to create clear awareness among parents, people and educators.

Similarly, there is a need to not only create awareness, but also to make every community a participant in this, he said.