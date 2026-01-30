Awareness key in tackling chronic diseases

Vijayawada: Noted physician Dr P Guruprasad has said that chronic diseases are among the major health concerns troubling people in today’s modern lifestyle. He explained that these are not ailments that subside in a day or two, but conditions that affect the body for months or even years, significantly impacting the quality of life. He emphasised that everyone needs proper awareness on how to live with chronic diseases while maintaining good health.

Dr Guruprasad was speaking on “Chronic Diseases” at the 1353rd health seminar held on Thursday at Vasavya Nursing Home with Dr Samaram in Chair. The doctor identified diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, asthma, certain respiratory disorders, cancer, kidney-related ailments, and arthritis as major chronic diseases. He stated that factors such as excessive consumption of junk food, lack of physical exercise, alcohol intake, smoking habits, mental stress, and environmental pollution, along with hereditary reasons in some cases, are major causes contributing to chronic diseases. Although these conditions may not show clear symptoms in the initial stages, over time they impair the functioning of vital organs, reduce work efficiency, and also affect family life, he explained.