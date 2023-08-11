Awareness meet on human trafficking held

Tirupati: With a view to working together with a common goal, RPF CI K Madhusudan organised an awareness programme on ‘Beware of child trafficking’ in coordination with Thirupathi Rao, Bachapan Bachao Andolan (BBA) coordinator on Thursday at Tirupati Railway station. Ramakrishna, Director of Rise Organisation, Railway police, Station Manager, other Railway supervisors and staff took part in this programme. The CI explained the role of RPF in rescue of children under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ and rescuing victims of human trafficking from the clutches of traffickers under ‘Operation AAHT’.