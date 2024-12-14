Live
Just In
ChatGPT Now Supports Video Inputs: All Details
OpenAI's ChatGPT now processes video inputs, revolutionising AI capabilities with real-time visual insights and enhanced video creation tools.
OpenAI has announced a feature that processes video inputs and provides an interaction platform for ChatGPT: Future messages coming into this system will be multidimensional by marker-reaching than text and image prompts. This is a major step forward in generative AI. Initially offered only to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, such a feature promises real-time engagement through visual input.
A New Era for ChatGPT
OpenAI live streamed a program several weeks earlier to demonstrate how ChatGPT could be used to analyze and provide insights from real-time, visual-based inputs. Point the camera of your smartphone at an object or a scene, ask questions, and ChatGPT will give context-rich answers. It works similarly to Google Lens but inside the ChatGPT app for spontaneous, interactive information retrieval.
It's not just limited to capturing objects. ChatGPT's ability to process videos enables users to get personalized answers based on what users see, which makes the functionality applicable in several use cases-from education to creative workflows.
Availability and Rollout
The video-processing feature is being rolled out this week for ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. For enterprise and educational users, OpenAI plans to make this functionality available starting January 2025, aligning with its goal to integrate advanced AI capabilities into diverse sectors.
Video Generation with Sora Turbo
Alongside video processing, OpenAI has launched Sora Turbo, an AI video generation tool now widely accessible to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users. First introduced as a research preview, Sora Turbo allows users to create videos up to 20 seconds long in 1080p resolution, supporting formats like widescreen, vertical, and square.
Sora Turbo offers robust customisation options, enabling users to generate, remix, and refine videos using personal assets or entirely new ideas. The tool features a storyboard interface for frame-by-frame detailing and a community showcase to explore trending creations.
However, Sora Turbo's rollout is geographically restricted. It is currently unavailable in regions such as the EU, UK, and Switzerland and limited to users aged 18 and above. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can produce up to 50 videos per month at 480p, while Pro users enjoy higher resolutions and increased production limits.
OpenAI's Vision
This announcement is part of OpenAI's broader push to revolutionise AI capabilities through its 12-day product launch series. These initiatives include a premium ChatGPT Pro subscription and a suite of tools designed to cater to individual and organisational needs. Flexible pricing models are expected in 2025, making these tools more accessible to diverse user bases.
With real-time video insights and powerful creation tools, OpenAI continues to redefine the possibilities of AI, offering unprecedented opportunities for users worldwide.