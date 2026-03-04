Awareness on women’s health rights essential

Vijayawada: In connection with International Women’s Day to be observed on March 8, Vasavya Nursing Home organised its 1,357th weekly health seminar at the nursing home near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Noted gynaecologist Dr K Prabhadevi delivered a speech on the theme “Women’s Right to Health”. The seminar was chaired by Dr G Samaram.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Prabhadevi said that women’s health is not merely a personal concern but a fundamental human right intrinsically linked to the well-being of families, society and the nation. She emphasised that creating awareness about women’s health rights is one of the primary objectives of International Women’s Day.

The goal, she said, is to ensure equal, respectful and quality healthcare services for women at every stage of life.

She underscored that every woman has the right to receive appropriate medical care before pregnancy, during pregnancy, after childbirth, during adolescence, throughout the reproductive years and during menopause. Access to timely and comprehensive healthcare, she noted, should never be compromised.

Highlighting key health priorities, Dr Prabhadevi spoke about the importance of proper nutrition, prevention of anaemia, reduction of maternal mortality, family planning, mental healthcare, and regular screening for breast and cervical cancers. She also stressed the significance of sexual and reproductive health awareness.