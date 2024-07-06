Awareness session held on ‘World Zoonoses Day’

Visakhapatnam : Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) conducted an awareness session on Zoonotic diseases, control measures and a medical camp on the occasion of the ‘World Zoonoses Day’.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, Andhra Medical College, the awareness session titled ‘ One world, one health: prevent zoonoses’ was organised. The platform aided in understanding types of Zoonotic diseases, their prevention and control is aimed to educate and inform attendees about the importance of preventing zoonotic diseases. G Mangamma, curator, IGZP and Dr A Krishnaveni, Professor and HoD of the Department of Community Medicine at Andhra Medical College, inaugurated the awareness session and health camp.

The event was graced by G Butchi Raju, Principal and Addl DME of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, curator G Mangamma emphasised the significance of the awareness programme on zoonoses. Students from Andhra Medical College conducted awareness programmes on zoonoses for zoo visitors and animal keepers.The session was followed by a medical health camp for all zoo staff members, animal keepers and zoo security. The event was also attended by key zoo officials, including Dr Phaneendra, senior veterinarian, Gopi, assistant curator-1, Gopal Naidu and B Divya, zoo education officer, IGZP.