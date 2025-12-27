Awareness session on NDPS Act held

Machilipatnam: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) wing organised Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) awareness classes at the Krishna District Headquarters here on Friday aiming to enhance the knowledge and skills of police personnel handling NDPS cases. Around 80 writers and computer operators from all police stations across Krishna district participated in the training. During the sessions, detailed explanations were given on the provisions of the NDPS Act and the proper procedures to be followed during search, seizure, sampling and destruction of narcotic substances, in accordance with GSR 899(E)-2022 Rules. The EAGLE Inspector elaborated on the step-by-step process to be followed in NDPS cases, starting from the receipt of information to the filing of the charge sheet.

Special emphasis was laid on compliance with Section 52(A) of the NDPS Act, including collection of samples and certification of inventory in the presence of a Judicial Magistrate, forwarding samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for chemical analysis and undertaking the destruction process at a government-recognised drug destruction plant under the supervision of the District Drug Committee after receipt of the FSL report. Participants were also trained practically on filling all mandatory forms required in NDPS cases.

The officials also briefed the participants on EAGLE-led initiatives such as Operation Garuda, Operation Chaitanya and Safe Campus Zone, and called upon everyone to actively contribute to their successful implementation. The programme was attended by DCRB Inspector V Peddiraju, Krishna district EAGLE staff members K Balakrishna Murthy and K Murali, along with other officers and staff.