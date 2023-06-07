'Ayodhya' in Tirupati for ‘Adipurush’!

Tirupati: Ayodhya was recreated in Tirupati on Tuesday and the temple town of Tirupati, which usually resounds with the chants of ‘Govinda Govinda’, for a change reverberated with the chants of ‘Jai Sriram’ and ‘Shivoham Shivoham’ indicating that there was no difference between Vaishnava cult and Shaivism.

All this happened during the record-breaking pre-release event of ‘Adipurush’ at Venkateswara Stadium. The craze Prabhas enjoys among his fans was clearly witnessed at the stadium as people from across the two Telugu states came to Tirupati. They reached the stadium very early and did not move even when there was some rain. The organisers recreated Ram Mandir replica of Ayodhya in the heart of Sri Venkateswara University. The event organisers used LED screens to display the replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir and the visuals as Prabhas entered the stadium amidst chanting of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and bursting of crackers.

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy also attended the event and blessed the film unit. He was accompanied by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy. Prabhas received Jeeyar Swamy and Kirti Sanon who played the role of Sita in the film touched his feet and took his blessings.

Another highlight of the event was naming the galleries as Ayodhya Panchavati and Kishkinda. It has also been decided that one seat in every theatre would be kept empty for Lord Hanuman. The excitement levels of the audience could be seen as the music director Ajay-Atul sang the song ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, producers Manoj Bhushan and Director Om Raut gave standing ovation. This was their first live performance in the South.



Similarly, Hari Charan enthralled the audience with his song “Shivoham Shivoham.” He had sung this song for Lankesh in the film. The AV of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy was played in which he spoke about spirituality. Jeeyar Swamy felicitated Prabhas and other cast members with a shawl and a memento. Addressing the gathering, he said this film will bring out the real qualities of Lord Rama and would help society. He said the real Bahubali was Lord Rama. He said there is Rama in everyone. God is within us. Rama and Sita are now coming out and entire team is blessed for propagating the greatness of Rama.

Jeeyar Swamy said Rama refused to be known as Vishnu. He said he was son of Dasaratha and he would like to be a human being. That is how he stood as an example of how a human being should be and he became the real model for the world.

This generation needs Rama once again and this film unit has resurrected the importance of Rama once again with the help of technology.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy congratulated the producers and said it was a fantastic fusion of epic Ramayana and Technology. He felt that it would surpass Bahubali in receiving the appreciation of the audience.

‘Adipurush’ is currently in post-production. The cost of the event is estimated to be Rs 2.5 crore. With a reported budget of Rs 500 crore ‘Adipurush’ is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made.