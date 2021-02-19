Ayyanna slams CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not visiting VSP protest camps

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explain to the people of the State why he did not visit the protest camps at the Visakha Steel Plant during his latest visit to the port city.

He said that once again, the Chief Minister exhibited his massive ego and arrogance by not uttering a single word on the privatisation of the steel plant when the workers' unions and the political parties were continuing their agitation there. The general public were not able to understand what sort of administration Jagan was running as he called and spoke to the VSP agitators at the Vizag airport only.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the true colours of the Chief Minister were exposed in front of the AP people as he showed total negligence and utter indifference to the sentiments of the employees and the people of the port city. The people of the state should also think and introspect what kind of a leader they were having now.

On his part, former chief minister n Chandrababu Naidu duly visited the VSP agitators after calling on TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao at his hospital bed from where he was continuing his fast-unto-death, he noted.

Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that it was with the active participation of Jagan Mohan Reddy in his capacity as the Chief Minister that the MoU was signed with the South Korean POSCO company for the steel plant sale.

He said that it was YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy who was the chief conspirator behind the steel plant sale adding that now the MP was coming forward to hold padayatra which was nothing but a ploy to betray the people once again.