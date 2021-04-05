Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary: Chandrababu pays tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister

The former chief minister and Telugu Desam party national president Chandrababu Naidu and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh paid tributes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Indian Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram. He recalled the works of Babu Jagjivan Ram and hailed as a humanist who worked for the establishment of Samasamaj all his life. "He has worked for the building of a democratic society free from social discrimination and inequality," Naidu asserted.

He called on the people to take him as an ideal and fight for the betterment of the weaker sections of the society. Nara Lokesh said that Jagjivan Ram had rendered inspiring services in the Indian Swarajya movement and even after independence.





Jagjivan Ram is popularly known as 'Babuji' born on April 5, 1908 and whose Childhood and education continued in Arra of Bihar. It was here that he came in contact with luminaries like Madan Mohan Malaviya who invited him to Benares Hindu University for higher education. During his school days in Calcutta he led the Labour Council and attracted the attention of elders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The acquaintance with Mahatma Gandhi came in the aftermath of the 1934 earthquake in Bihar.

Anandi Ketihar founded the Mazdoor Sabha in support of the rights of farmers. He campaigned for the rights of the Dalit Bahujans through the All India Depressed Classes League. He appeared before the Delimitation Committee set up under Hammond in 1935 to demand the right to vote for Dalits. He was elected as a member of the constitution Writing Society and the Minority Rights Sub-Committee of the Constituent Assembly and spoke in the House to protect their rights. He has played a successful role in eradicating untouchability and reserving seats in the legislature for SCs and STs so that backward classes can get reservation in government jobs.