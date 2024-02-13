Babu Surety-Bhavishyat ki Guarantee held in Badvel

Under the guidance of former MLA Mrs. K. Vijayamma, the youth leaders, led by Mr. Ritesh Reddy and supported by Bojja Arunamma, wife of Mr. Bojja Roshannababu, organized an event in Badvel Constituency. The objective of the event was to rally support for the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections and present a victory flag to Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the President of the party.

As part of the "Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee" program, the Chinthalcheruvu Panchayat visited households in Bainapalli village to educate residents about the welfare schemes that would be implemented once the Telugu Desam Party assumes power.

They urged people to stand in support of the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Susthira Kutam. The event saw the participation of Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists such as Chandrasekhar Reddy, Babu, Pilli Bhaskar, Habib Manisha, and Machupalli Lakshmi Devi.