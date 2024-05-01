Revanth Reddy Denies Involvement in Fake Video of Amit Shah

In response to inquiries from Delhi Police regarding his alleged involvement in a fake video involving Amit Shah, CM Revanth Reddy has denied any connection to the misleading content.

Through his legal counsel, Revanth Reddy clarified that he does not manage the Twitter account of INC Telangana, where the video in question was originally shared.

The Member of Parliament emphasized that he only operates two Twitter accounts, and is not responsible for the dissemination of false information on other platforms. Revanth Reddy sent the reply to the Delhi police through his advocate.