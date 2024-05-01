Live
- Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12, and More
- Prajwal Revanna's first reaction to the Karnataka sex video controversy
- Ashok Galla’s ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ to start musical promotions from this week
- Sci-Fi thriller ‘Darshini’ set to entertain with unique concept
- Woxsen University’s School of Arts and Design organises. Hyderabad’s first design show- Design Vanguard 2024
- CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad Launches CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplantation
- Harry Potter Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Ram Charan off to Chennai for a two-day shoot of ‘Game Changer’
- Raashi Khanna exudes elegance in a traditional red ensemble
- NDA Alliance Candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy Receives Warm Welcome in Bapuji Nagar, Promises Development
Just In
Battineni Srinivasa Rao expresses gratitude to former Minister Prathipati Pullarao for felicitation
Former Market Yard Chairman Battineni Srinivasa Rao, hailing from Purushottamapatnam 31st Ward in Chilakaluripet town, was recently honored for his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Palnadu District Telugu Desam Party.
Former Market Yard Chairman Battineni Srinivasa Rao, hailing from Purushottamapatnam 31st Ward in Chilakaluripet town, was recently honored for his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Palnadu District Telugu Desam Party. The felicitation ceremony also included former minister Prathipati Pullarao, who was recognized for his contributions to the party.
During the event, Srinivasa Rao took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards Pullarao for his support and mentorship. He lauded Pullarao for his leadership and guidance, which had been instrumental in shaping his political career.
The ceremony was attended by party members and supporters, who congratulated both Srinivasa Rao and Pullarao for their dedication and commitment to the Telugu Desam Party. Srinivasa Rao emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration within the party, promising to work tirelessly towards its success in the district.