Battineni Srinivasa Rao expresses gratitude to former Minister Prathipati Pullarao for felicitation

Battineni Srinivasa Rao expresses gratitude to former Minister Prathipati Pullarao for felicitation
Former Market Yard Chairman Battineni Srinivasa Rao, hailing from Purushottamapatnam 31st Ward in Chilakaluripet town, was recently honored for his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Palnadu District Telugu Desam Party. The felicitation ceremony also included former minister Prathipati Pullarao, who was recognized for his contributions to the party.

During the event, Srinivasa Rao took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards Pullarao for his support and mentorship. He lauded Pullarao for his leadership and guidance, which had been instrumental in shaping his political career.

The ceremony was attended by party members and supporters, who congratulated both Srinivasa Rao and Pullarao for their dedication and commitment to the Telugu Desam Party. Srinivasa Rao emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration within the party, promising to work tirelessly towards its success in the district.





