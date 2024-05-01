Live
Congress Candidate Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya Participates in Campaign in Polavaram Constituency for 2024 General Elections
In a bid to drum up support for the upcoming 2024 general elections, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, the Congress Party candidate for Eluru Parliament, took part in the Mummara campaign in Polavaram Constituency in the second phase
Accompanied by Polavaram Assembly MLA candidate Mrs. Divvela Srijana, who is also contesting on behalf of the Congress Party, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya visited various mandals in the constituency and solicited votes.
Starting the campaign from Buttaigudem, the team proceeded to Kanshamgunta, Nandapuram, Acchaipalem, Nuthiravannapalem, Kandrikagudam, Kannapuram, Kota Ramachandrapuram, Rajanagaram, Kovwada Project, Lakshmipuram, LND Peta, Repalle Wada, Pragadapalle, Old Pattiseema, and Polavaram village. At each stop, Mrs. Kavoori Lavanya and Mrs. Divvela Srijana appealed to the people of the Congress Party, garlanding Ambedkar's statue to symbolize their commitment to social justice.
With the Hastam mark symbolizing unity and strength, the Congress Party candidates urged the residents of Polavaram Constituency to support them in the upcoming elections scheduled for 13th May. The campaign garnered significant attention and support from the local community as Mrs. Kavoori Lavanya and Mrs. Divvela Srijana emphasized their dedication to serving the constituents and addressing their concerns.