Live
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
- Kapu Sankshema Sena state executive member says Harirama Jogaiah party supports Jana Sena
- EC urged to act against parties trying to ‘influence’ voters
Just In
Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
The Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal, Hanuman Junction, Krishna Nagar area under the leadership of...
The Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal, Hanuman Junction, Krishna Nagar area under the leadership of Bapulapadu Mandal leaders Dayala Rajeswara Rao and Atluri Srinivasa Rao. The leaders went door to door and distributed pamphlets to the people, explaining the schemes to be implemented in the TDP-Janasena government.
During the event, Mandal TDP President Dayala Rajeswara Rao highlighted the Telugu Desam Party's commitment to the development and upliftment of the weaker sections of society. He emphasized the party's support for BCs and their importance in the party's agenda for education, jobs, employment, and political representation. Rao also called for a BC census, 33.33 percent reservation for BCs in legislative assemblies, and budget allocation based on population.
The Telugu Desam Party has promised to work towards the economic, political, and social progress of BCs in the upcoming TDP and Janasena government. Yarlagadda Venkatarao was urged to win by a significant margin in the upcoming elections.
BC social groups from Gannavaram constituency, Telugu Desam Party BC leaders, and workers were invited to attend the state level Jayaho BC meeting scheduled for the 5th of this month in Mangalagiri constituency of Guntur district.
Notable attendees at the event included State Women Chief Secretary Moolpuri Sai Kalyani, Garlapati Rajeswara Rao, Karra Prasad Paul, and many others. The event saw discussions on various initiatives and plans to support BCs and their progress in society.