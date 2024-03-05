The Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal, Hanuman Junction, Krishna Nagar area under the leadership of Bapulapadu Mandal leaders Dayala Rajeswara Rao and Atluri Srinivasa Rao. The leaders went door to door and distributed pamphlets to the people, explaining the schemes to be implemented in the TDP-Janasena government.

During the event, Mandal TDP President Dayala Rajeswara Rao highlighted the Telugu Desam Party's commitment to the development and upliftment of the weaker sections of society. He emphasized the party's support for BCs and their importance in the party's agenda for education, jobs, employment, and political representation. Rao also called for a BC census, 33.33 percent reservation for BCs in legislative assemblies, and budget allocation based on population.













The Telugu Desam Party has promised to work towards the economic, political, and social progress of BCs in the upcoming TDP and Janasena government. Yarlagadda Venkatarao was urged to win by a significant margin in the upcoming elections.

BC social groups from Gannavaram constituency, Telugu Desam Party BC leaders, and workers were invited to attend the state level Jayaho BC meeting scheduled for the 5th of this month in Mangalagiri constituency of Guntur district.

Notable attendees at the event included State Women Chief Secretary Moolpuri Sai Kalyani, Garlapati Rajeswara Rao, Karra Prasad Paul, and many others. The event saw discussions on various initiatives and plans to support BCs and their progress in society.