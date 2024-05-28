Bad weather proves fatal for fish

Eluru: Fish and prawn prices dropped in an unprecedented manner as oxygen problems hit aqua ponds in erstwhile West Godavari district.

Adverse weather conditions prevailed resulting in oxygen problems for fish and prawns in the ponds located in the coastal ponds of Kolleru and other areas in West Godavari and Eluru districts on Saturday night and early Sunday.

Fish floated on the waters in the tanks necessitating the farmers to go for emergency harvest. The fish markets in Akividu, Bhimavaram, Eluru and other places were flooded with fish stocks.

At the wholesale market of Akividu, as against regular 35-40 tonnes of fish, about 200 tonnes of fish was dumped by the farmers on Sunday alone. The fish were brought in about 150 trucks and vans as there was no other option left for them.

The traders purchased the fish from Rs 10 to Rs 25 depending on the size of the fish. Usually, the fish is purchased at Rs 100 a kg. Even the price of prawns also dropped. As six tonnes of prawns reached the market, the price was reduced to Rs 100-120 a kg as against the usual price of Rs 180. There was a huge rush at the fish markets with consumers getting a chance to buy the fish at throw-away price.