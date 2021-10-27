Badvel by-election: Ambati Rambabu slams at Pawan Kalyan over his support to BJP

The campaign for Badvel by-election is in full swing as Wednesday being the last day for campaigning. As part of the election campaign, MLA Ambati Rambabu said, YSR Congress Party candidate Dasari Sudha has already won in the Badvel elections and the party is just campaigning for the only majority.



He said TDP and Jana Sena are resorting to conspiracy despite keeping themselves away from the contesting. The YSRCP MLA opined that Jana Sena activists are campaigning on behalf of the BJP. Rambabu questioned Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's integrity for supporting BJP despite being away from election.

Taking a dig at TDP national president Chandrababu, Rambabu questioned how could union home minister Amit Shah give appointment to Naidu who pelted stones at Shah's convoy in the past.

The by-election for Badvel will be held on October 30 and the campaign will end today as the election commission has directed the parties to end it 72 hours before. The results will be announced on November 2.