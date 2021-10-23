Badvel developed during Congress rule: PCC

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president S Sailaja Nath questioned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the rationale behind appointing such a large number of committees with deputy chief ministers, MPs, MLAs, corporation chairmens and party leaders for Badvel bypoll.

During door-to-door campaign on behalf of party candidate P M Kamalamma in Chinthala Chevuru, Bayana palle, Bhusahebpet villages of Badvel mandal, the PCC president pointed out if Jagan was confident of victory in the bypoll, he asked why he has deployed such a large number committees for the election.

He said people were vexed with YSR Congress government's anti-people policies and were waiting for opportunity to defeat it in the bypoll.

He said the development of Badvel was done during the Congress rule and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of Congress as it had launched several welfare schemes in the interest of downtrodden communities and provided infrastructure facilities in Badvel constituency. DCC president N Srinivada Rao, Anantapur DCC president Prabath Reddy, NSUI leaders Nagha Madhu, Druva Kumar Reddy, Tirumalesh and others were present.