Badvel : TDP seeks farmers' support for 'Rythu Poru Bata'

Badvel (YSR District) : Speakers in the meeting of 'Rythu Poru Bata' organised by TDP at Badvel alleged that YSR Congress government has cheated the farmers in all aspects. They appealed to the farmers to extend support and join the agitation being launched against anti-farmer policies of the government.

Addressing the gathering, former minister P Pulla Rao pointed out that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated the farmers in all aspects. During TDP rule, he said horticulture cultivation was encouraged in a bigway by providing adequate funds for the same. However, presently it has become major setback to the farmers as the government has declared crop holiday instead of encouraging the cultivation, he said. Party senior leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy recalled that late chief minister NTR provided power just at Rs 50 for cultivation while YSR supplied it at free of cost.

The former minister said that farmers in Nellore district has incurred Rs 3,000 crore loss due to lack of Minimum Support Price(MSP) for their produce. He said around 2,000 farmers committed suicides in last 3-year rule YSRCP. Former minister Amarnath Reddy said the fixing of meters for borewells will turn as curse to the farmers of Rayalaseema because 95 percent of cultivators were dependent on bores. He urged the farmers to join Rythu Poru Bata to teach a fitting lesson to the government.

MLC Maram Reddy Ravindranath Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has dashed the hopes of farmers with his move to wind up free power supply scheme introduced by his father YSR.