Badvel YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah passes away

Kadapa: Noted Orthopaedic surgeon and Badvel YSRCP MLA Dr G Venkata Subbaiah (61) passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness. He is survived by wife and two children.

According to the family members, Venkata Subbaiah was suffering from ill-health for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kadapa city and he breathed his last at around 6.30 am on Sunday. Venkata Subbaiah joined the YSRCP in 2014.

In recognition of the services rendered by him to the poor and downtrodden during the last 25 years, the YSR Congress Party offered him MLA ticket from Badvel SC constituency in 2019 general elections and he got elected to the Assembly for the first time with thumping majority. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the house of Badvel MLA here and paid his last respects to the departed soul. Jagan expressed condolences to the bereaved family. The Chief Minister recalled the invaluable medical services rendered by Dr Venkata Subbaiah to the poor and downtrodden in Kadapa district. He assured full support to the family members of the deceased.

Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, Kadapa In-charge Minister A Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kadapa city Mayor Suresh, party MLAs, District Collector CH Harikiran and others were present.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others expressed grief over the demise of the doctor-turned-legislator.