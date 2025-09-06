Bail granted to three accused in AP liquor case

In a significant development regarding the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has granted bail to three key accused: Dhanunjaya Reddy (accused A31), Krishna Mohan Reddy (A32), and Balaji Govindappa (A33). The court's decision, delivered on Saturday, follows the submission of default bail petitions by the accused.

The trio was arrested based on information provided by Raj Kasireddy, a primary accused in the case. Balaji Govindappa was detained on 14 May, with Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy being apprehended shortly after, on 17 May. Following their arrests, the accused approached the ACB court seeking bail, which has now been granted after both sides concluded their arguments.

As part of the bail conditions, the court has ordered the surrender of the three men's passports and stipulated that each must provide two sureties of ₹1 lakh.