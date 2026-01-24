Marina beach blue flag push: GCC clears 120 shops, plans next phase of evictions

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has cleared around 120 shops from Marina Beach over the past month as part of its ambitious Blue Flag beach development programme, officials said.

With Phases I and II nearing completion, civic authorities have now begun preparatory work for Phase III, marking boundaries behind the Anna Memorial -- an indication that the next round of evictions is imminent.

According to civic officials, the ongoing exercise aims to bring Marina Beach in line with Blue Flag norms, which emphasise environmental protection, safety, and regulated commercial activity along the shoreline. Shops that encroach upon the designated Blue Flag area will be identified and dismantled in the coming days.

GCC executive engineer Muthaiah said the boundary-marking work is being carried out strictly in accordance with directions issued by the Madras High Court. “We are marking the boundaries as per the court’s orders. Over the last month, at least 120 shops were relocated from the seashore under Phases I and II of the Blue Flag project,” he said.

He added that the court has clearly stated that commercial establishments cannot operate within the Blue Flag beach zone, permitting only 300 shops in the designated area.

In parallel, GCC’s revenue department has initiated a comprehensive survey to compile details of all 1,417 shops currently located along Marina Beach. These details will be submitted to the High Court, after which shop allotments within the Blue Flag zone will be finalised.

Officials said the allotment process will be carried out in four phases, ensuring compliance with court directives while accommodating eligible vendors. Once the boundary marking is completed, officials will identify shops falling within the Phase III project area. At least 50 additional shops are expected to be removed in the coming days.

Phase III of the redevelopment is proposed to cover around 23 acres, though the project cost is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, redevelopment work under Phase II is progressing opposite Vivekananda House at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. Under Phase I, the corporation introduced several public-friendly amenities, including recliner chairs, children’s play areas, and designated selfie points.

Phase II expanded on this with the addition of meditation halls and reading rooms, aimed at enhancing the beach’s recreational and cultural appeal.

Civic officials maintain that the phased redevelopment will strike a balance between environmental conservation and public access, while transforming Marina into a globally recognised Blue Flag beach.