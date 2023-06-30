Live
- Jains observe ‘Ayambil’ to atone for animal slaughter on Bakrid
- Eid-ul-Adha celebrations hit a high note across city
- ‘Mem Famous’ available in OTT from today
- In death Ravi lit up the lives of four people by donating organs
- State BC Commission urge instant action on Rohini Commission Report
- Hyderabad Metro Corridor II train to run with 30-min delay
- VHP warns TSPSC not to hurt sentiments of Hindus
- Nine years of BRS rule was just a trial: KTR
- Home kitchens turn too hot as green chilli prices surge
- Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Aspirants line up for BRS, BJP tickets
Bakrid promotes universal brotherhood: Deputy CM Amzath Basha
Highlights
Muslims across the district celebrated Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) with a traditional manner on Thursday. On the occasion, they gathered in big numbers at mosques and offered special prayers.
Kadapa (YSR district): Muslims across the district celebrated Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) with a traditional manner on Thursday. On the occasion, they gathered in big numbers at mosques and offered special prayers.
Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha also offered special prayers at Idgah Dargah grounds at Mamillapalle on the outskirts of city.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that Eid-al-Adha has been celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.
He said the main theme of celebrating Bakrid was to observe and promote peace and universal brotherhood in the world. On the occasion, he congratulated the Muslims in the state.
Muslim religious leaders and devotees in big numbers participated in the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS