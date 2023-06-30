Bakrid promotes universal brotherhood: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR district): Muslims across the district celebrated Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) with a traditional manner on Thursday. On the occasion, they gathered in big numbers at mosques and offered special prayers.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha also offered special prayers at Idgah Dargah grounds at Mamillapalle on the outskirts of city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Eid-al-Adha has been celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

He said the main theme of celebrating Bakrid was to observe and promote peace and universal brotherhood in the world. On the occasion, he congratulated the Muslims in the state.

Muslim religious leaders and devotees in big numbers participated in the event.