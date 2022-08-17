Balakrishna launches NTR Arogya Ratham to provide medical services in Hindupur

The Hindupur MLA Balakrishna along with his wife visited Chalivendulu in Hindupur Mandal of Sri Satyasai District on Wednesday and launched a special bus called NTR Arogya Ratham for mobile medical services.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that it was unfortunate that the staff of the hospital in the constituency did not use 30 ventilators and left them in the corner. He expressed concern was expressed that many equipments given to the hospital were not being used.



He praised the TDP workers for serving the people who were in trouble during Corona for two years. He explained that they will provide medical services to the people of the constituency with the latest technology through the mobile vehicle they have started.



He said that medical examinations and free treatment will be provided by a special medical team through NTR Arogya Ratham. The vehicle will have a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, six medical staff, a medicine counter and a computer operator where common diseases are treated there and medicines are given free of cost. Major illnesses are referred to hospitals. It seems that this vehicle has been prepared with around 40 lakh rupees.