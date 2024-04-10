Balakrishna to tour Nandyal & Kurnool LS constituencies

Kurnool: TDP Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will be touring Kurnool and Nandyal Lok Sabha constituencies on ‘Cycle Ravali Yatra.’

In a press release, the TDP has stated that Balakrishna will be visiting Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency on April 14. He will first visit Banaganapalle and hold meeting with party cadres. On the same day, after Banaganapalle he will visit Allagadda and in the evening he will visit Nandyal.

At both places, Allagadda and Nandyal, he will hold meetings with party cadres. On April 15, Balakrishna will tour Panyam and Nandikotkur in Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency and later he will arrive in Kurnool.

On April 16, Balakrishna will tour Kodumur, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam where he will hold meetings with the cadres. On April 17, he will tour Pathikonda and Alur and enter into Rayadurg in Anantapur district, stated the authorities.