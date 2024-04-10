Balashowry, Buddha Prasad launch poll campaign

Vijayawada: Machilipatnam Lok Sabha sitting MP and Jana Sena nominee Vallabhaneni Balashowry and senior politician and three-time MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad participated in a mega car rally organised by Jana Sena from Sri Kakuleswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam village of Ghantasala mandal to Avanigadda in Krishna district after performing special pujas.

The two leaders launched the election campaign on Tuesday, the Telugu new year Ugadi. Ugadi is considered very auspicious and two leaders started the campaign. The two leaders joined Jana Sena and the party chief Pawan Kalyan fielded them to contest the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha and Avanigadda Assembly constituency.

Balashowry is the sitting MP of Machilipatnam constituency and quit YSRCP and joined Jana Sena. He was earlier elected from Tenali Lok Sabha constituency of Guntur district.

He has differences with Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and quit the party. Both Kapu leaders Perni Nani and Balashowry have differences on local issues.

Another senior Kapu leader Buddha Prasad quit the TDP and joined the Jana Sena recently. Buddha Prasad was earlier elected three times to Assembly from Avanigadda. As part of the three party alliance Jana Sena got Avanigadda seat. JSP chief conducted survey to choose the local Jana Sena leader to field at Avanigadda. But, he withdrew the decision and offered ticket to TDP leader Mandali Buddha Prasad, who quit TDP and joined Jana Sena.