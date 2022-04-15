Balineni sacrificed ministry for me: Minister Suresh

Yerragondapalem: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh expressed gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allotting more berths in the cabinet to MLAs from weaker and downtrodden classes. He thanked former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for sacrificing his opportunity to make him a Minister in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Dr Suresh assumed the office of MAUD Ministery and visited Tripuranthakam in his constituency on Thursday. Local YSRCP cadre received him with much fanfare and raining flowers.

He garlanded the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy in the village and offered special puja at Bala Tripurasundari Devi and Tripuranthakeswara Swamy temples. Temple priests gave traditional welcome to the Minister.

Speaking to the public at a meeting after garlanding Ambedkar statue, Minister Suresh said that he is lucky enough to take oath as the Minister on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and assume office on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing opportunities in the government, nominated posts, works etc to people from BCs, Minorities, women, SCs and STs also as per their population ratio. He said that his receiving the ministry for the second time proves the love of Jagan Mohan Reddy for the downtrodden and Dalits and a moment of respect for the western region of Prakasam district. He thanked former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for sacrificing his opportunity in the cabinet to give a berth to him, to support Dalits have more seats than they are entitled.

Suresh assured that he will make sure an IAS cadre officer is appointed in-charge of the development of the Markapuram division and to implement welfare schemes. He said that they would strive completely for the Veligonda project, and construct the degree college, medical college and super speciality hospital in the division. He announced that the woes of the farmers and people for the water will end soon, by providing tap water connections to each and every house, and supply of irrigation water through canals. He said that with the initiative of the Chief Minister 13 districts were reorganised into 26 districts and the officials will visit all regions and focus on their development.