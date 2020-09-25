Balineni Srinivas Reddy counters Harish Rao's remarks over electricity meters to agriculture lands

Andhra Pradesh Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy retorted back to Telangana Minister Harish Rao's comments over setting up of meters to the agriculture bores. He said the they have supported the center on the issue of installing meters for free electricity bores for farmers for the development of the state. He said that the Rs 4,000 crore fund provided by the center is used for the development of the people rather than wasting on unwanted projects. Balineni said that his government is in support to the centre to fetch the funds for the development of the state.

On the other hand, he clarified that there is no compromise on free electricity provided to farmers. "We assure the farmers that we will provide free electricity to the farmers for another 30 years and bills to be paid for the discoms is being deposited in advance directly in the accounts of the farmers. Balineni Srinivas Reddy said. He also asserted that therm farmers need not worry over it.

Earlier, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao made remarks on the issue of meters for agricultural pumpsets. "The Center is looking to overwhelm the farmer's and I think the welfare of the farmer is important," Harish said. "The Center has said that it will give Rs 2,500 crore to Telangana and Rs 4,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh if electricity meters are installed in every well and borehole used by farmers for which Telangana government has refused; but AP Chief Minister Jagan, who was hoping for Rs 4,000 crore and fallen in centre's trap," Harish Rao opined.