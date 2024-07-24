Live
Banaganapalle embraces Janardhan Reddy
The two-time MLA’s unwavering commitment to people earned him Cabinet berth too
Banaganapalle: Banaganapalle constituency celebrates as BC Janardhan Reddy’s unwavering commitment, hard work and dedication have earned him a position in the Cabinet as a roads and buildings minister. Reddy’s strong connection with the voters has secured his victory as MLA for two terms, first in 2014 and then in 2024. The recent 2024 general election marked a significant milestone in the constituency’s history, with Reddy achieving a majority of 25,566 votes.
His journey from an industrialist in Hyderabad to a respected political figure began in 2014 when he contested the general election as TDP candidate. He won with 17,500 votes, defeating his rival Katasani Rami Reddy. During his tenure from 2014 to 2019, he made substantial developments in the constituency, earning the trust and support of the people. His influence is evident, particularly in Banaganapalle mandal, where he secured 13,471 votes majority out of the total 25,566.
Janardhan Reddy has a robust support base, especially among Muslims. He has significantly contributed to infrastructure development, laying concrete cement (CC) roads and ensuring the effective implementation of government welfare schemes. Under his leadership, the constituency has seen projects worth approximately Rs1800 crore, including the Rs 9 crore Daddanala lift irrigation project and the Rs 3 crore Sangapatnam project. Additionally, he established 70 free mineral water plants, benefiting countless residents.
As part of his social service initiatives, Reddy provided Rs 5000 as a marriage gift to the poor and Rs15,000 to students excelling in Class 10. His political journey began indirectly, with a strong presence in local politics until 2011 when CM N Chandrababu Naidu brought him into active politics as the constituency in-charge.