Bandaru Dattatreya for severe punishment to rapists

Guntur: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya felt that there is need to give severe punishment to the accused in rape cases. His comments gained significance in the wake of the release of rapists from jail by Gujarat government commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He unveiled 51-feet long Lord Siva idol at Ganga Bhramaramba Sametha Malleswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dattatreya said that he is happy to unveil Lord Shiva idol. He felt happy as the students of both Telugu States secured ten ranks in the JEE Mains. Stating that society will develop with the development of women, he urged parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges and encourage them to do jobs. He felt that development is possible with education only.

The Haryana Governor urged the governments of both Telugu States to encourage handlooms and assured that he will also try to encourage the handlooms. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing several welfare schemes for weaker sections and urged the eligible to avail benefits of welfare schemes.

Earlier, Governor Dattatreya visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and performed special puja to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Later, he unveiled Lord Siva idol. Vedic pundits blessed him.

Dattatreya went to BJP State legal cell state convener Jupudi Rangaraju's residence at Railpet in Guntur city and interacted with Jupudi Rangaraju's mother Hymavathamma and Ranga Raju family members. He recalled his association with them. Later, he had lunch at the residence of BJP State official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao in Guntur city. He met Viswayogi Viswamji at his ashram in Guntur city.