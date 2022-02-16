Bandh for separate Markapuram district success

Ongole: The bandh call given by Markapuram Zilla Sadhana Samithi and JAC Kandukur for the shutdown of towns, with the demand for formation of separate Markapuram district and continue Kandukur in Prakasam, was successful on Tuesday.



Markapuram Zilla Sadhana Samithi members led by its chairman Kandula Narayana Reddy and vice-chairman Immadi Kasinath staged a protest in front of the bus depot on Tuesday early morning and sought support from locals to make the bandh successful. They explained to the public the importance of the development in the western region of Prakasam district, how the area is allegedly neglected by the government and how it could be developed by forming a district with Markapuram as district headquarters and Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri, Giddalur and Darsi Assembly constituencies as part of it.

Zilla Sadhana Samithi conveners Saida, Vakkalagadda Mallikarjuna, Ande Nasaraiah, Kasim, Somaiah, Sr Imam Saheb and others participated in the bandh programme.

Meanwhile, the BJP activists organised a rally under the leadership of party Ongole president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu, with the slogan 'Funds, Water and Markapuram' for the development of the western region. They stormed the house of Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh in Markapuram and staged a protest in front of the house. Police arrested the protestors and shifted them to police station.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Srinivasulu said that they are demanding the government to carve out Markapuram district to get enough funds for the development of the area and complete Veligonda project to provide water.

On the other side, the JAC Kandukur leaders took out a rally in the town on Tuesday, demanding the government to continue the Assembly constituency in Prakasam district. They quoted that though Kandukur is part of Nellore parliamentary constituency, Ongole is very near to them than Nellore. They also demanded the government to continue Kandukur as the revenue division also.

Journalist leaders K Haribabu, K Nagaraju, D Chaitanya, D Suresh, M Malakondaiah, S Madhava and others also participated in the protest.