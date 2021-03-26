Bandh goes off peacefully in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Bharat Bandh called against the anti-people policies being pursued by the NDA government at the Centre went off peacefully in the district on Friday. All the political parties barring BJP participated in the protests. Trade unions and student wings affiliated to Left and other opposition parties too took out rallies demanding the government to not to privatise public sector companies benefiting corporate firms. They expressed concern that prices of essentials were skyrocketing leaving the poor and middle class struggling for survival.

RTC busses remained in depots till 1 pm as announced by the state government. The people who planned travel in the morning suffered due to absence of busses and had to depended on private vehicles. Bhugata Ashok, R Sankara Rao and other Left party leaders have staged protests against the policies of the Union government. Later, they formed a human chain at Clock Tower denouncing the policies of the Centre.