Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!

Hyderabad: It is known that Telangana BJP's former president and MP Bandi Sanjay has been appointed as the National General Secretary by the party high command. Only Bandi Sanjay from the south got a chance in this list which was announced on Saturday. On the other hand, there is an interesting rumours going on regarding Bandi Sanjay.

The rumor is that Sanjay is going to be appointed as the in-charge of AP BJP. Sunil Devdhar, who is currently in charge of AP, has been removed from the national executive committee. With this, there is a need to appoint another leader in his place as the in-charge of AP affairs. In this sequence, Bandi Sanjay's name came to the fore.

If Sanjay is appointed as the in-charge of AP... there is a campaign going on that the BJP's strength will increase to fight against the YSRCP government. But it remains to be seen how much truth there is in this propaganda.