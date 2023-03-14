Bandi Sanjay responds to Women' s Commission notices, says he will attend on March 18

Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written a letter to the Telangana State Women's Commission over the notices received for inappropriate remarks on BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Bandi Sanjay, who said that he had received the notices through mail, stated in the letter that he will not be able to appear before the commission on the 15th due to the ongoing session of Parliament. However, he said that he can attend on the 18th of this month at the time suggested by the Commission Chairman.

Also, he appealed to the commission to provide complete information on the issue of appearing before the commission, he will be fully prepared at the time of investigation.







