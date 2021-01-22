Bank of Baroda officials meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Bank of Baroda executive director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi said that the bank has been active in funding various developmental activities in Andhra Pradesh and to be part of its growth story.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he said that Bank of Baroda has been part of the economic growth story of the country by extending its support to critical and productive segments of the economy. Man Mohan Gupta, zonal manager of Bank of Baroda said that as a frontrunner in adopting technology, the bank provides a bouquet of innovative and attractive products and services to its customers in tune with the digital initiatives undertaken by the Government of India. He also said that it is one of India's largest public sector banks with a strong presence spanning 18 Zones, 148 Regions, 8965 branches and 12,087 ATMs. Earlier, both the top officials of bank called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

Ch Raja Sekhar, Vijayawada regional manager, P Amarnatha Reddy, Guntur regional manager, SR Tagore, Deputy regional manager, Vijayawada Region, M Vidya Sagar, deputy regional manager, Guntur Region participated in the meeting.