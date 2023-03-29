Bankers' support sought for district development

Nellore: District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting was presided over by Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

Lead District Manager Srikanth Pradeep Kumar explained the activities of the banks through a power point presentation and said that there are 385 branches of various banks operating in the district.

There are 144 branches in rural areas, 102 in semi-urban areas and 139 bank branches in urban areas. Various schemes being implemented by the government, the goals set by the banks and branches and the progress achieved were explained.

The District Collector said that the banks must participate in the Navaratna All Poor scheme which the government is ambitiously implementing and work hard to achieve the goals set by the government.

Bankers were urged to take the initiative to provide interest free loan of Rs 35,000 to women in savings societies to speed up house construction.

The officials said that they were working with the goal of completing about 10,000 houses by April 15, and requested all the bankers to cooperate and grant loans to the beneficiaries. It has been suggested that crop loans should be provided extensively in this agricultural season to benefit the farmers.

With regard to Mudra, Tidco home loans, Agricultural, Education, MSME, etc., some banks are lagging behind in the achievement of the target. They have been asked to work hard to achieve the set targets.

RBI AGM Hanuma Kumari, NABARD DDM Ravi Singh, MEPMA PD Ravindra Babu, district agriculture officer Sudhakar Raju, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Department JD Nageswara Rao, district horticulture officer Subbareddy, APMIP PD Srinivasa Rao, NDCC Bank CEO Shankara Babu and officials of various banks participated.