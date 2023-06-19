Bapatla: BJP dares Jagan to release white paper on development

Bapatla: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should release a white paper on the development during the rule of the YSRCP government. He addressed a public meeting in Tenali town on Sunday on the occasion of completion of nine years rule of Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Speaking on this occasion, Satya Kumar criticised that farmers are not getting minimum support price during the YSRCP rule and added that due to the failure of the government, rice stocks meant for the public distribution system are being recycled and exported to other countries. He recalled that the State government constructed only 4,500 houses during the last four years, which is a shame. He criticised that the State government failed to get one major industry during the four years and law and order failed in the State.

Referring to the Modi rule at the Centre, the BJP leader said though voters did not vote for BJP in the State, the Central government has been implementing welfare schemes and extending support for State development. He said the Narendra Modi government is giving top priority for development.

BJP zonal in-charge Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, State general secretary B Sivanarayana, State secretary Neela Kanta, district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, party leaders M Sudhakar Yadav, Y Raghunadh Babu, Chandu Sambasiva Rao were present.