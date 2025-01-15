Bapatla Brothers Heart Attack Tragedy: Two Siblings Die Within Hours

A heartbreaking family tragedy in Bapatla district unfolded when two brothers tragically died of heart attack in Bapatla within a short span of time. The incident, now known as the Bapatla brothers heart attack tragedy, has left the community in shock.

Gangadhar (40) suffered a fatal heart attack and was rushed to the hospital by his younger brother, Gopi (33). However, upon hearing the devastating news of Gangadhar’s death, Gopi suddenly collapsed and succumbed to a sudden death heart attack in Bapatla. Both brothers died from heart attack deaths Andhra Pradesh hours apart, making it a devastating Bapatla heart attack incident in 2025.

This brother's heart attack case Bapatla has left the family and the local community in deep mourning, as they try to come to terms with the tragic loss. The two brothers' untimely deaths highlight the growing concern over heart attack deaths in Bapatla and have sparked conversations about health awareness in the region.