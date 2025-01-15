  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla Brothers Heart Attack Tragedy: Two Siblings Die Within Hours

Bapatla Brothers Heart Attack Tragedy: Two Siblings Die Within Hours
x
Highlights

In a tragic Bapatla district tragedy news, two brothers die of heart attacks within hours of each other, leaving their family in shock and mourning.

A heartbreaking family tragedy in Bapatla district unfolded when two brothers tragically died of heart attack in Bapatla within a short span of time. The incident, now known as the Bapatla brothers heart attack tragedy, has left the community in shock.

Gangadhar (40) suffered a fatal heart attack and was rushed to the hospital by his younger brother, Gopi (33). However, upon hearing the devastating news of Gangadhar’s death, Gopi suddenly collapsed and succumbed to a sudden death heart attack in Bapatla. Both brothers died from heart attack deaths Andhra Pradesh hours apart, making it a devastating Bapatla heart attack incident in 2025.

This brother's heart attack case Bapatla has left the family and the local community in deep mourning, as they try to come to terms with the tragic loss. The two brothers' untimely deaths highlight the growing concern over heart attack deaths in Bapatla and have sparked conversations about health awareness in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick