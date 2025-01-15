Live
- Meta Apologizes for Zuckerberg’s Remarks on India’s Elections
- Farmers, Landowners Intensify Opposition to Udupi-Kasargod Power Project To meet CM on 17 Jan
- Why Young Indians Are Quietly Locking in Term Insurance Early?
- Make Your New Year 2025 Travel Plans a Reality with Hero FinCorp’s Instant Personal Loan
- Debutant Hero Yogesh Kalle to Share Screen Space with Sunny Leone in ‘Trimukha’
- Preparations in Full Swing for ZP and TP Elections
- Hero Motocorp Advances Urban Mobility With The New Destini 125
- Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Market in Khammam
- Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Post Sankranti
- Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Invites Applications for Undergraduate Programmes Through Entrance Test: SET 2025 & SITEEE 2025
Just In
Bapatla Brothers Heart Attack Tragedy: Two Siblings Die Within Hours
In a tragic Bapatla district tragedy news, two brothers die of heart attacks within hours of each other, leaving their family in shock and mourning.
A heartbreaking family tragedy in Bapatla district unfolded when two brothers tragically died of heart attack in Bapatla within a short span of time. The incident, now known as the Bapatla brothers heart attack tragedy, has left the community in shock.
Gangadhar (40) suffered a fatal heart attack and was rushed to the hospital by his younger brother, Gopi (33). However, upon hearing the devastating news of Gangadhar’s death, Gopi suddenly collapsed and succumbed to a sudden death heart attack in Bapatla. Both brothers died from heart attack deaths Andhra Pradesh hours apart, making it a devastating Bapatla heart attack incident in 2025.
This brother's heart attack case Bapatla has left the family and the local community in deep mourning, as they try to come to terms with the tragic loss. The two brothers' untimely deaths highlight the growing concern over heart attack deaths in Bapatla and have sparked conversations about health awareness in the region.