Bapatla: Collector P Ranjit Basha Officials told to check road accidents

Bapatla : District Collector P Ranjit Basha has instructed the officials to take steps to check road accidents in Bapatla district. He addressed a district-level road safety meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

He instructed the officials to identify black spots where accidents are repeatedly happening and set up caution boards, adding that road accidents repeatedly registered in Vetapalem, Addanki, Chirala, Vemuru and on Addanki -Narketpally highway.

Stressing on the need to set up committees with the transport and police department to check road accidents at black spots, the Collector said that these committees should take the responsibility to check road accidents at black spots. He recalled that during last year, 645 accidents took place at the black spots. This year, so far 118 accidents were reported. He directed the police officials to conduct programmes to check drunken driving and instructed the officials to set up restrooms on the highways for every 50 km to check road accidents. He questioned the NHAI officials as to why they did not set up restrooms.

Ranjit Basha directed the officials to set up trauma care centres on national highway.

Additional SP Mahesh replied that they have taken steps to regulate the speed of the vehicles at black spots on the NH in the district.

RTO A Chandrasekhar Reddy, DMHO S Vijayamma and officials of various government departments were present.