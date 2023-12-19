Bapatla: Cops rescue three students from drowning

Bapatla: The Bapatla district marine police and the expert swimmers at the Suryalanka beach rescued three students from drowning in the sea on Monday.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal appreciated the police personnel for their timely action in rescuing the youngsters and advised the pilgrims to follow the precautionary measures. He warned them to not venture into the sea beyond the red flags placed in the water.

According to the local police, a group of 10 students studying CA in Guntur came to Suryalanka beach on Monday morning, and some of them entered the water. In the playful mood, three students M Dhanush, B Sireesha and N Saketh went deep into the sea and lost control due to the tidal force.

Their friends raised an alarm crying for help. Responding to the call for help, the beach outpost police head constable M Pothuraju, home guard Narasimha Murthy, marine home guard Venkata Narayana, swimmers Ajay, Suresh, Gopi, and Ramakrishna plunged into action to rescue the youth.

They caught hold of the students and dragged them to safety in time. After a few minutes of rest, the youngsters regained their senses and thanked the Bapatla police for rescuing them from drowning.

The tourists and friends of the students also appreciated the services of the police and the swimmers. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal informed that the police made several arrangements for the safety of the tourists and pilgrims visiting the beaches in the district.

He said that they planted red flags across the beach to indicate the danger spots and distance into the sea, and warned the visitors to not go beyond them.

He observed that some youth and students are not heeding to their advice on safety, and throwing their lives at risk. He warned that stringent action would be taken on people who enter the sea under the influence of alcohol and on those who deliberately neglect the instructions of the police. He appreciated the police personnel and the swimmers for rescuing the three students from drowning.